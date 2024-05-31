Man charged with murder over fatal stabbing of woman on Bournemouth beach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was knifed to death on a beach in Bournemouth.

Nasen Saadi, 20, was charged with murder and attempted murder on Friday over the stabbing of Amie Gray, 34, and another woman, Dorset Police said.

Ms Gray, from nearby Poole, was found dying from fatal knife wounds at Durley Chine Beach at 11.42pm last Friday. The 34-year-old personal trainer, who was also head coach for the Dorset Futsal Club Ladies died at the scene.

Another woman, 38, also from Poole, was seriously injured in the attack and rushed to hospital to be treated – however, she has now been discharged to recover at home.

Police launched a murder investigation and arrested Saadi, from Croydon, on Wednesday. He is now due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Saturday after being charged.

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the force’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Amie Gray, as well as the woman who was seriously injured, and they have been updated with this latest development in our investigation.

“This matter has been the subject of an extensive investigation and we have now consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges of murder and attempted murder.

“This means the case will now be the subject of active court proceedings and it is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“It is also important to stress that there should be no further commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these court proceedings.”

More follows...