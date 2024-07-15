Warrant ordered for asylum seeker over offences at Bibby Stockholm

Support truly

A warrant has been issued for an asylum seeker who did not attend his court sentencing over possessing cannabis and assaulting a police officer on board the Bibby Stockholm.

Kenson Noel, 29, had pleaded guilty to the offences that happened at the Home Office accommodation on May 16, and was due to be sentenced at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Magistrates ordered a warrant not backed for bail because of the defendant’s absence, for him to be brought before the court.

Noel, of Bournemouth, previously admitted having 6.5 grams of the Class B drug and beating a police officer from Portland Port.