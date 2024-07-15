Jump to content

Warrant ordered for asylum seeker over offences at Bibby Stockholm

Kenson Noel, of Bournemouth, previously admitted having 6.5 grams of the Class B drug and beating a police officer from Portland Port.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Monday 15 July 2024 15:32
Poole Magistrates’ Court in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Poole Magistrates’ Court in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

A warrant has been issued for an asylum seeker who did not attend his court sentencing over possessing cannabis and assaulting a police officer on board the Bibby Stockholm.

Kenson Noel, 29, had pleaded guilty to the offences that happened at the Home Office accommodation on May 16, and was due to be sentenced at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Magistrates ordered a warrant not backed for bail because of the defendant’s absence, for him to be brought before the court.

Noel, of Bournemouth, previously admitted having 6.5 grams of the Class B drug and beating a police officer from Portland Port.

