Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman given conditional discharge for breaching abortion clinic ‘buffer zone’

Livia Tossici-Bolt’s case was highlighted the US government.

Ben Mitchell
Friday 04 April 2025 12:28 BST
Livia Tossici-Bolt at Poole Magistrates’ Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Livia Tossici-Bolt at Poole Magistrates’ Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

An anti-abortion campaigner at the centre of a free speech controversy involving the US government has been given a two-year conditional discharge after being found guilty of breaching a “buffer zone” outside a Bournemouth abortion clinic.

Livia Tossici-Bolt was convicted at Poole Magistrates’ Court of two charges of breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order on two days in March 2023.

The case involved the 64-year-old from Bournemouth holding a sign saying “Here to talk, if you want”.

District Judge Orla Austin also ordered Tossici-Bolt to pay £20,000 towards court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

Her case was highlighted by the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, & Labour (DRL), a bureau within the US Department of State, which posted a statement on X saying: “We are monitoring her case. It is important that the UK respect and protect freedom of expression.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in