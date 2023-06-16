Man in court accused of raping girl, 15, in sea at Bournemouth beach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a schoolgirl in the sea during a busy summer’s day at Bournemouth beach.

Gabriel Marinoaica was at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday to face one charge of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

Police were called to reports a 15-year-old had been attacked in the sea near to the Oceanarium in the resort at 4pm on Sunday July 18 2021.

The defendant’s case was sent for trial at Bournemouth Crown Court, with a plea and trial preparation hearing to be held on July 20.

Marinoaica, of Darlastan, Walsall, was released on unconditional bail until then.