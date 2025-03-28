‘Extremely dangerous misfit’ jailed for minimum of 39 years for beach attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 21-year-old “social misfit” with a “grievance against women” has been jailed for life to serve a minimum of more than 39 years for the murder of Amie Gray because he “wanted to feel powerful”.

Nasen Saadi, of Croydon, south London, stabbed the 34-year-old physical trainer and seriously wounded her friend Leanne Miles as the pair were enjoying a late-night chat next to a small fire at the Dorset seaside resort on May 24 last year.

The defendant, who had been studying criminology at the University of Greenwich, had collected knives and researched locations to carry out the killing and had even asked his course lecturers questions on how to get away with murder.

The judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, said Saadi had denied his guilt because he wanted the “notoriety of a trial” and had a “complete lack of remorse”.

She said: “The clear evidence is you planned to kill and went to Bournemouth to do so.

“I am satisfied that you chose Amie Gray and Leanne Miles because you have a grievance against society as a whole and women in particular.”

She added: “It seems you have felt humiliated and rejected for any advances you have made towards girls, which has led over time to a deeply suppressed rage towards society and women in particular.”

The judge said the attack was “utterly senseless” and added: “I have no doubt you are an extremely dangerous young man and will remain so.”

She sentenced Saadi to serve a minimum term of 39 years and 65 days for the murder charge with a concurrent term of 30 years for the attempted murder and 21 months concurrent for a charge of failing to provide his phone pin code to police.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mrs Gray’s wife, Sian Gray, said the death would “haunt” her forever.

She said: “At the age of 36, I should not have to hold my deceased wife’s cold hand, nor should my daughter have to say goodbye and grieve over a coffin.

“Our tragedy has been a public display for all to see. In such a small town we have no privacy so cannot hide our grief. That has been taken away from us. Amie’s beautiful life has now been reduced to forever being remembered as ‘the Murder Victim’.”

Sian Gray was sitting in the well of the court and watched Saadi, who was wearing a blue sweatshirt and glasses, as he showed no emotion as the sentence was read out.

Mrs Gray’s mother Sharon Macklin said in a statement: “Amie was an amazing, funny, kind and energetic soul. She had a big smile and a loud laugh and when she entered the room it filled with laughter and her presence couldn’t be ignored.

“She was beautiful inside and out. Even if life wasn’t great for her she would always find the time to help others.”

She added that she has struggled to sleep and has been taking medication and receiving counselling since her daughter’s death.

Home Office pathologist Dr Basil Purdue told the trial that Ms Gray died as a result of 10 knife wounds including one to the heart while Ms Miles suffered 20 knife injuries.

The trial heard that Saadi was “fascinated” with knives and had bought six blades from websites, with several found at his aunt’s house where he was living as well as at his parents’ home.

Saadi used the name “Ninja Killer” on his Snapchat account and also had the username “NSkills” on his computer.

He was a student at Greenwich University and was studying for a degree in criminology and criminal psychology after dropping out of a physical education course. He had carried out searches about the Milly Dowler and Brianna Ghey killings.

Lecturer Dr Lisa-Maria Reiss told the court Saadi had asked questions on “how to get away with murder”, and she asked him: “You’re not planning a murder are you?”

The court also was told in the absence of the jury that Saadi had touched himself sexually in his prison cell before the trial after he asked a female prison officer how much publicity the case was getting.

The court was told he had booked two hotels for a four-night stay in Bournemouth starting on May 21 and was shown on CCTV carrying out “recces” of the seafront and the scene of the murder, which happened at about 11.40pm on May 24.

During his stay at the Dorset resort, the defendant, who is a fan of horror movies, went to the cinema to see slasher movie The Strangers – Chapter 1.

Suggesting a motive for the attack, Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, told the trial: “This defendant seems to have wanted to know what it would be like to take life, perhaps he wanted to know what it would be like to make women feel afraid, perhaps he thought it would make him feel powerful, make him interesting to others.

“Perhaps he just couldn’t bear to see people engaged in a happy, normal social interaction and he decided to lash out, to hurt, to butcher.”

Ms Jones told the sentencing hearing that a psychological assessment showed no evidence of Saadi having a diagnosed mental disorder and he had only features of autistic spectrum disorder (ASD).

She said the assessment found “he is an increased risk to others because of his obsession with killing, sense of grievance and desire to feel powerful”.

Charles Sherrard KC, defending, said Saadi had “recognised his guilt” after his conviction and “demonstrated a willingness to receive therapy”.

He added: “He is a social misfit, someone who had hardly any friends at school, never had a girlfriend and seemed to be somebody who was avoided rather than somebody’s mate.

“The fact of that was to provide him with significantly low esteem and general sense of inadequacy.”

He said Saadi compensated by “obsessing” over horror films and was fascinated by the mind of a psychopath and had a “growing sense of rage against society for the rejection”.

Mr Sherrard continued: “Infamy became a valid goal in itself.

“Without using the words of a psychologist, without anything from a thesaurus, what it comes down to, in the words of the defendant, ‘I never got noticed when I did a good thing, people have only noticed when I did a bad thing’, and that’s perhaps the nearest one can get to an explanation.”

Mr Sherrard said Saadi had come from a “loving family” but none of those close to him had noticed warning signs such as his collection of knives.

He said: “He never went to parties, always felt rejected while all those at home felt all was OK.

“He is a young man who should have been noticed, his difficulties, some of those traits, should have been noticed way before, who knows what the narrative would have been thereafter.”