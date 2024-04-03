Boy, 11, arrested after after indecent assaults in Bristol

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after a string of assaults on four women and a teenage girl across five days in Bristol.

The incidents happened in the Redcliffe and Montpelier areas of the city between Wednesday 20 March and Monday 25 March.

A woman and a teenage girl were indecently assaulted and three other women were approached by someone with a knife, Somerset Police said.

Officers attended each scene but the offender had already fled the area. The assaults are being treated as linked due to the location and descriptions of the offender given by the women.

The boy was taken into custody on Monday 1 April before being released on bail with conditions to stay at home between 7pm and 7am.

A public appeal for witnesses to any of the incidents and for any footage which could help officers was issued on Tuesday 26 March.

Police urged anyone with information to phone 101 and give the call handler the reference 5224072591.

Acting chief inspector Tom Gent said: “We continue to carry out inquiries into each of these incidents and remain open-minded as to whether they are linked.

“The individual we have arrested is a child and we have interviewed him alongside an appropriate adult to see if he has any information about the incidents which could help our investigation. We are also engaging with our statutory partners as part of our safeguarding responsibilities.

“The nature of the offences is concerning and officers continue to target their patrols to provide reassurance and to act as a deterrent.”