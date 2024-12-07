Boy, 4, dies after being hit by bus in the West Midlands

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bus in the West Midlands.

West Midlands Police is appealing for information after officers were called to High Street, Tipton, in Sandwell just before 5pm on Friday.

The boy was found with serious injuries and died at the scene.

Officers are looking for dashcam footage of the incident and the driver of the bus is assisting with inquiries, the police said.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “We’re appealing for information after a four-year-old child has tragically died after being hit by a bus in Sandwell.

“We were called to High Street, Tipton, at just before 4.55pm on 6 December.

“The boy was found with serious injuries and heartbreakingly nothing could be done to save him.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time and we’ll be doing all we can to support them. We know how very sad this will be for everyone.

“The driver of the bus remained at the scene and is assisting with our enquiries.

“We need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has not already spoken to our officers. We’re particularly after any dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries into exactly what happened.”

Witnesses can contact the force via live chat on its website, by calling 101 and quoting log 3612 of 6/12/24 or emailing SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk.