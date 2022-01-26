A mother ran into a shop saying her son “had been taken” before the five-year-old was found dead with multiple injuries, it was reported on Wednesday.

The boy, who was just shy of his sixth birthday, was found at a house in Earlsdon after police were called to the scene on Tuesday evening.

His mother had reportedly ran screaming into a nearby Co-op for help, shouting: “My child, my child, call the police, call the police.”

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the boy was confirmed dead at the scene and a 49-year-old woman has been detained on suspicion of murder.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “We heard lots of screaming and shouting and the mum had run into the Co-op saying her child had been taken.

“She was saying ‘my child, my child’ and repeatedly saying ‘call the police’. She was in a lot of distress as you can imagine. It was nightmarish.

“We don’t know if the boy was snatched from the home or found at the home, it is still quite confusing.”

West Midlands Police have confirmed that the woman who has been arrested was not the boy’s mother, but was known to him. They said they are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

Another witness told The Sun that the mother had come in to the Co-op pleading for help. She said: “She wanted the police and then she left. She came in begging for help.

“She was in real distress. The police were called and then they shut the shop. They told everyone to get out of the shop. I think they were checking for CCTV and figure out the whereabouts of where this woman had gone.”

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer said on Wednesday: “Officers were called to the Earlsdon area of the city where we found a young boy just shy of his sixth birthday with some significant injuries. Despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, unfortunately nothing could be done to save the young boy’s life.”

He added: “This incident is shocking and thoughts at this time are with the boy’s family, both immediate and wider family and of course his friends.

“The boy’s school have been informed and are providing the support available through the schools trust and the local authority to parents and pupils.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that two ambulances and an air ambulance critical care car were sent to the scene but they couldn’t save the boy’s life. In a statement they said: “A five-year-old boy has sadly died despite the best efforts of ambulance staff in Coventry last night.

“West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Poplar Road at about 6pm and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance critical care car to the scene.”