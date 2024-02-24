Boy, 8, killed after being hit by lorry on busy street

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An eight-year-old boy has been killed after being hit by a lorry on a busy street in West London.

The boy was struck by the vehicle on Friday night on King Street, Southall. The Metropolitan Police and London Air Ambulance were called to the scene at around 6.20pm.

He was treated at the roadside by paramedics and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9.47pm. His family have been informed, police said.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests. An investigation has been launched and police have appealed for witnesses.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched after an eight-year-old boy was killed in a collision in Ealing.

“Police were called to King Street, Southall, after calls at 18:20hrs on Friday, 23 February to a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

“The boy was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

“Tragically, despite the efforts of doctors and nurses, he was pronounced dead at 21:47hrs. His next of kin are aware. The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene; there have been no arrests.

Serious Collision Investigation Unit detectives ask anyone who witnessed or caught dash cam footage of the incident, or the events leading up to it, to call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 5824/23FEB24.”