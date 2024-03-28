Boy, 4, dies after being hit by minibus while riding his bike

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a minibus while riding his bike on a quiet residential street in Lancashire.

The driver of a Citroen Relay minibus had just started driving off when the vehicle crashed into the boy at around 4.36pm on Tuesday afternoon on New Rough Hey in Ingol, Lancashire, police said.

The boy, who has not been named yet, was taken to hospital after the crash but was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

Sgt Matt Davidson from Lancashire Police has now appealed for witnesses and CCTV footage as the force launches a probe into the crash.

“My thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family and loved ones of the little boy at this incredibly sad and distressing time,” Sgt Davidson said.

“His family are being supported by specially trained officers. As we investigate what happened, we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or had any information that could assist our investigation to come forward.

“Also, if you have any dashcam or CCTV/ring doorbell footage from the area, or any other information that could assist the investigation, then please get in touch.”

