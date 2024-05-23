Boy, 11, shot in the head while climbing fence to search for his football

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An 11-year-old boy was shot in the head with a metal pellet as he climbed over a fence to look for his ball.

The youngster had been playing football with his friends in the back garden of a house in Leyland, Lancashire, on Monday, when he was targeted.

It is thought the pellet had been shot from an air weapon as the boy attempted to search for the ball which had been kicked out of the property, Lancashire Constabulary said.

He suffered a fractured skull and is recovering from surgery at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened in Roadtrain Avenue at about 7.20pm.

Det Con Paul Brown, of South CID, said: “This incident has left a young boy with some really significant injuries, and it is fortunate he was not more seriously hurt or even killed.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries to try and identify the person or persons responsible and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, has any dashcam or Ring doorbell footage, or who has any information which could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“I’m sure someone in the local community knows who is responsible for what’s happened to this young boy and I would urge them to come and speak to us.”

People can call 101 quoting log 1410 of May 20th or alternatively they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence on 0800 555 111.