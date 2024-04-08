Boy, 15, dies after stabbing at shopping centre in West Bromwich

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 15-year-old boy has died after a stabbing at a shopping centre in West Bromwich.

The emergency services were called to the New Square shopping centre in the town centre just after 9.15pm on Sunday, according to West Midlands Police.

But despite the efforts of paramedics, the teenager did not survive.

His family have been informed and detectives have launched a murder investigation, the force said on Monday.

Police said their enquiries remained at an early stage, as they appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

DCI Laura Harrison, from the force’s homicide team, said: “It is a tragedy that yet another young life has been lost as a result knife crime. Our immediate thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.

“We’re at the early stages of our enquiries but we have detectives working hard to identify those responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.

“There are several lines of enquiry that we will be following, but we also need people to come forward with information.

View more

“We’ll be increasing patrols and offering reassurance to the community over the coming days.”

The New Square shopping centre remained closed on Monday morning while investigations were under way.

“An incident took place last night at New Square. The shopping centre is currently fully closed. We are assisting West Midlands Police in their investigations and will give further updates, once we are able, regarding the reopening of the centre,” a spokesperson for the shopping centre said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 3772 of 7 April, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111