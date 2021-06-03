Two-year-old boy pulled from lake dies in hospital

A toddler who was found unresponsive in a lake in Hampshire has died in hospital, police have said.

Firefighters pulled the two-year-old boy from Swanwick Lake, a nature reserve near Fareham, on Sunday night.

Hampshire Constabulary said its officers, the fire service and paramedics were called to the lake at 8.21pm.

The boy was taken to Southampton General Hospital, but on Thursday, the force announce he had since died.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who was nearby between 7.45pm and 8.30pm to contact them.

Detective Inspector Matt Gillooly, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a very sad case, and our thoughts remain with the child’s family at this time.

“We are still trying to establish exactly how this boy came to be in the water, and we are keeping an open mind regarding the circumstances.

“As part of our investigation, we want to speak to everyone who was at the reserve between 7.45pm and 8.30pm. We know there was a female dogwalker with a small dog in the area at this time.

“Was this you? Please call us if you were there. Equally, we want to identify everyone who was there as any information, no matter how small, could prove significant.”

An 18-year-old man from Southampton, who was known to the boy, was arrested and later bailed until 27 June.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference 44210210811, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.