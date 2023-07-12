Police give update after video of boy throwing cat off quarry ledge shared online

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have issued a warning over threats and anti-social behaviour after a video appeared online appearing to show a teenager throwing a cat of a cliff.

The clip, shared on social media, appears to show the boy, accompanied by a friend, hurling the animal into water hundreds of ft below at the site of a former quarry in Carnforth, Lancashire.

The feline is seen spinning in the air after it is launched from the ledge and a splash can be seen in the water around five seconds later when the cat hits the water.

The Independent has chosen not to publish the video due to its distressing nature.

Horrific video shared online, appearing to show cat being thrown off a cliff ( )

Cat is seen being hurled into water hundreds of ft below. (Twitter)

People found guilty of offences against animals can face an unlimited fine, jail or both. The maximum sentence is five years imprisonment.

Lancashire Police said on Tuesday night, after the footage surfaced online, that it was working to establish the exact circumstances of the incident after the footage surfaced.

In an updated statement overnight the force said it had viewed the footage and determined that the incident happened “some time ago”.

The force added that the cat was “already dead” at the time of the incident.

“While distasteful and obviously upsetting to view we are satisfied no criminal offence has been committed,” it said.

The force added: “The video has clearly attracted widespread attention and while we recognise it has caused distress and anger to many, we are also aware that some people have been targeting those shown in the video and their families and subjecting them to threats and anti-social behaviour.

“We are also aware that other people have been contacted and threatened in cases of mistaken identity. This is completely unacceptable and must stop. Any criminal behaviour we are made aware of will be dealt with robustly.”

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.

“We would strongly encourage people not to share this video further.”