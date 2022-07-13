Boy, 13, arrested after ‘girl and two women sexually assaulted in park in two days’

A teenage boy has been arrested after a girl and two women were allegedly sexually assaulted in a park over two days.

Thames Valley Police said they have arrested a 13-year-old and he remains in custody.

The teenager, who has not been named, is from Bracknell in Berkshire.

The force added that his arrest is in relation to three sexual assaults which allegedly took place in South Hill Park, Bracknell, last week.

A spokesperson said: “Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

“The 13-year-old from Bracknell remains in police custody at this time.

“His arrest is in relation to sexual assaults that happened in South Hill Park, Bracknell, on 5 July and 6 July in which a teenage girl and two women in their 20s were assaulted over their clothing in three separate incidents.”