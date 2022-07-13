Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boy, 13, arrested after ‘girl and two women sexually assaulted in park in two days’

Teenager detained on suspicion of sexual assault following alleged incidents in South Hill Park, Bracknell

Wednesday 13 July 2022 22:09
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A teenage boy has been arrested after a girl and two women were allegedly sexually assaulted in a park over two days.

Thames Valley Police said they have arrested a 13-year-old and he remains in custody.

The teenager, who has not been named, is from Bracknell in Berkshire.

The force added that his arrest is in relation to three sexual assaults which allegedly took place in South Hill Park, Bracknell, last week.

A spokesperson said: “Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, a boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

“The 13-year-old from Bracknell remains in police custody at this time.

“His arrest is in relation to sexual assaults that happened in South Hill Park, Bracknell, on 5 July and 6 July in which a teenage girl and two women in their 20s were assaulted over their clothing in three separate incidents.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in