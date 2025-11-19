Three people in their 80s arrested in child sexual abuse probe

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two men and one woman, all in their 80s, have been arrested as part of an investigation into historic child sexual abuse in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police said the investigation followed reports made by eight victims reporting cruelty and sexual abuse when they were between five and 17 years old in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s and housed in local authority children’s care homes across Bradford.

The two facilities were Burley in Wharfedale Assessment Centre in Station Road and Brunswick Road Children’s care home in Brunswick Road. Both have since closed.

West Yorkshire Police said two men aged 83 and 86 and one woman aged 83 were arrested at addresses in Cumbria and Kent on Tuesday.

All three have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Greenbank of Bradford District Police said: “Protecting and safeguarding children is a top priority for West Yorkshire Police and this operation forms part of our ongoing commitment to investigate both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation is an abhorrent crime and one which affects some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter where or when it took place, to report it to the police. You will be listened to and you will be believed.

“If anyone has any information about incidents that happened at this location we would appeal for them to come forward and provide information to us via 101 or use the live chat options at westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting reference 13170106973.”