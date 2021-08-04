Police investigating child sexual abuse claims in Bradford have arrested 19 men.

The offences, which allegedly happened between 2000 and 2005, relate to one girl, detectives say.

The men were arrested at addresses in the Bradford district during a month-long operation, according to West Yorkshire Police.

All 19, aged between 36 and 55, have been interviewed and released pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes, of Bradford District Police, said: “This investigation forms part of West Yorkshire Police’s ongoing commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.

“Tackling child abuse and safeguarding children is not something that any one agency can do in isolation though, which is why we work closely with local authorities and other organisations and charities to support victims, bring offenders to justice and make our communities safer.”

He urged anyone who had been a victim of sex abuse to report it to police, insisting they would be “listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals”.