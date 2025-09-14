Man wanted by police after house explosion in Bradford leaves multiple people injured

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested and police are looking for another after an explosion at a house in Bradford left multiple people injured.

Bradford District Police has asked for people to come forward who have seen Jacob Ryan, 28 from Bradford, who is wanted on suspicion of theft following an explosion at an empty house on Southfield Lane.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a huge explosion on Southfield Lane in Bradford on Saturday night at around 10pm, at an unoccupied property.

Multiple people were taken to the local hospital to treat minor injuries, including a man, a woman and a boy from a nearby house.

Police said the explosion left the property, which was unoccupied, “significantly damaged” and caused damage to the two adjacent homes.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the theft of metal at the empty property where the explosion took place.

He was found near the scene with serious injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment to his injuries which are described as not life-threatening.

Police are looking for Jacob Ryan, in relation to a theft at a home in Bradford, where an explosion occurred ( West Yorkshire Police )

Superintendent Lucy Leadbeater of Bradford District Police, said: “A number of enquires remain ongoing into this serious incident today.

“While the cause of the explosion at this empty property remains under investigation, we are investigating reports of a metal theft taking place there just prior to the incident.

“One man arrested on suspicion of involvement in the theft was seriously injured, and we are seeking to locate a second man, who we can name as Jacob Ryan, in connection with the theft offence.

“It is possible Jacob may have been injured as well, and we urge him or anyone who knows him to come forwards. It is important we make sure he has access to any medical treatment he may need.”

A police scene was put in place, and the affected property was made safe with the assistance of utility companies, the police said.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent a response to the incident at 10:08pm on Saturday night and at the time said “Domestic property, reports of house explosion with no fire, 2 casualties walking wounded in care of paramedics, further casualties are unaccounted for, the technical rescue unit and the urban search and rescue dog are attending to carry out further searches.”

The police said: “Anyone who can assist enquires in any way is asked to contact Bradford District CID on 101 referencing police log 1857 of 13 September.

“Information can also be given on www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111. “

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.