A woman has been charged with murder after a man’s body was found at a home in a “very quiet and peaceful” neighbourhood in Bradford.

The man, who has not been formally identified, was discovered at a property in Shetland Close on Tuesday.

Susan Poole, 52, of Shetland Close, is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with his murder.

West Yorkshire Police said a 26-year-old man arrested in connection with the man’s death had been released on bail.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene and extinguished a small fire inside the property.

Neighbours said a pensioner was living at the property with his younger wife and her son.

He was said to “love to potter about in the garden” up until the last few years in the Telegraph & Argus.

Si Cunningham, Labour cllr for Bolton & Undercliffe, said: “This has been a very shocking incident for what is a very quiet and peaceful community.”

He added: “We urge anyone with any information that may assist police to call 101.”

Det Ch Insp Matt Holdsworth, who is leading the investigation, said officers have “a number of ongoing enquiries into the incident and the circumstances surrounding it” and asked people to avoid speculating about it on social media.

He asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police.