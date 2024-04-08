For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A shopkeeper has described how passers-by desperately tried to save a mother’s life after she was knifed to death in Bradford while pushing her baby in a pram.

The 27-year-old woman, who is yet to be named by police, was repeatedly stabbed in a horror daylight attack on Saturday and died a short while later in hospital. The woman’s baby, said to be a boy aged around five months, was unharmed.

West Yorkshire Police have launched a manhunt and released an image of the suspect, who they identified as 25-year-old Habibur Masum. The public have been warned not to approach him.

Speaking to The Sun, greengrocer Geo Khan, 69, recalled hearing blood-curdling screams on Drewton Road, in the Westgate area of the city, just before 3.30pm.

“I was working on Saturday and I heard screams and ran out of my shop,” he said.

The mother was stabbed several times in the neck in Bradford shopping centre ( West Yorkshire Police/PA Wire )

“I saw that lady was lying face down on the pavement next to a pushchair with her five-month old baby boy inside.

“I turned her over. There was a lot of blood and I checked for a pulse, but couldn’t find one.”

He claimed the woman’s neck was covered in knife wounds and that he attempted to carry out CPR while her friend ran into a nearby food store and was “screaming”.

“A doctor was passing in a car and stopped to help. He picked up a pulse and I got a sheet to put over her until the ambulance came,” he added.

Other locals recalled seeing the pram with a baby inside, while police officers swarmed the area and launched a manhunt to detain her suspected killer. A knife was also recovered from the scene, with officers stating that the victim and her alleged attacker had been known to one another.

Masum is described as an Asian man, of slim build.

He was pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers. A witness also reported seeing him wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up.

She was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead ( Google )

He is believed to have links to the Burnley and Chester areas. Police say he was known to the suspect and it was not a random attack.

Detective chief inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and enquiry team, said: “We have had significant resources following up a number of lines of enquiry to locate Habibur Masum but at this time his whereabouts are unknown.

“A knife was recovered from the scene of the murder, but we cannot say if Habibur Masum is armed, and I would urge anyone who does see him not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

“If anyone has any information about his movements or whereabouts since 3.20pm on Saturday please contact police as a matter of urgency.

“We understand that the murder of a young woman in such shocking circumstances has caused considerable concern in the local community. Residents can expect to continue to see a significant police presence in Bradford as we make further enquiries and conduct reassurance patrols in the area.”

Any current sightings of Masum should be reported to West Yorkshire Police via 999. Any other information that could assist the investigation should be reported via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1071 of April 6.