Husband who stabbed wife to death as she pushed baby in pram to be sentenced

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A controlling husband who stabbed his wife to death as she pushed their baby in a pram after tracking her to a women’s refuge is to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Habibur Masum, 27, was found guilty of murdering Kulsuma Akter in a “ferocious” knife attack in broad daylight before leaving her bleeding to death and calmly walking away, leaving their seven-month-old son behind.

Mr Justice Cotter will set the minimum jail term for Masum’s life sentence during a hearing at Bradford Crown Court.

Jurors at his trial heard Masum followed Ms Akter to a refuge in Bradford where she had been staying to escape him after he held a knife to her throat at their home in Greater Manchester.

After finding her through her phone location, Masum loitered in streets around the hostel and sent her messages threatening to kill her family members if she did not return to him, before trying to lure her out by sending her fake messages from a local GP practice pretending their son had an appointment.

The court heard Ms Akter eventually felt safe enough to leave the refuge on April 6 last year after Masum updated his Facebook page falsely claiming to be in Spain.

As she was walking in the city centre with a friend, pushing her baby in a pram, Masum confronted her, the trial heard.

CCTV footage of the attack captured Ms Akter’s screams as Masum stabbed her at least 25 times.

Jurors heard he then calmly walked through Bradford city centre and was seen on CCTV grinning as he got on a bus, believing at that point he was getting away.

Masum travelled almost 200 miles south to Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, and was arrested in the early hours of April 9 in a car park near Stoke Mandeville Hospital, where he had gone to be treated for “lockjaw”.

The trial heard the relationship between Masum and Ms Akter was “an abusive relationship characterised by his jealousy, possessiveness and controlling behaviour”.

The couple met and married in Bangladesh, and came to the UK in 2022 after he obtained a student visa and enrolled on a Masters course to study marketing.

They moved into a house in Oldham together in September 2022.

On November 23 2023, he became jealous over a “completely innocuous” message Ms Akter received from a male colleague and held a knife to her throat.

He was arrested and Ms Akter decided to leave him, being moved to the Bradford refuge by Oldham social services in January 2024.