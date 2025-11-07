Sex offender mistakenly let out of Wandsworth Prison arrested after manhunt

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, the sex offender accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth, has been arrested by police in London.

The 24-year-old was serving a sentence at HMP Wandsworth in south-west London for trespass with intent to steal, but had previously also been convicted for indecent exposure, sources said.

He was freed from the jail, which was put into special measures last year, on October 29, but the mistake was only reported to the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday, the force said.

The Algerian national was arrested after he was spotted by a member of the public in Islington, north London.

The Metropolitan Police said in an update on social media: “Officers have arrested Brahim Kaddour-Cherif who was released in error from HMP Wandsworth on October 29.

“Cherif was spotted by a member of the public in Blackhorse Lane, Islington just before 11.30am. Officers responded immediately and he was arrested.”

Brahim Kaddour-Cherif was arrested in north London on Friday morning (Met Police/PA) ( Metropolitan Police )

Another prisoner, Billy Smith, 35, was also mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth handed himself in on Thursday three days after his release.

The criminal, who had been sentenced to 45 months for multiple fraud offences, was filmed hugging his partner and enjoying a cigarette on the jail steps before turning himself in.

It comes after migrant Hadush Kebatu was wrongly released from HMP Chelmsford on October 24. Stronger security checks were put in place in prisons and an independent investigation was launched into releases in error following the blunder in Kebatu’s case - just days before more prisoners were mistakenly released.

The Epping migrant jailed for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman, which sparked a wave of protests, was accidentally freed from prison instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre last month. He was later traced.

Shortly before news of the latest incident broke, Mr Lammy had been asked in the House of Commons whether any more asylum seekers had been wrongly released since Kebatu. The Deputy Prime Minister, who also serves as Justice Secretary, refused to confirm four times.

It is understood Kaddour-Cherif is not an asylum seeker.

The latest blunders were blamed on clerical errors in a system under “relentless strain”.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed told Times Radio: “The problem is we’ve got a broken system, and you are going to see failings when you have a broken system.

“The key is to make sure we have a digital system so that no prisoner is ever released by mistake.

“There is not an acceptable number for this, but the way to fix it is not tittle tattle about David Lammy in the newspapers, it’s to get on and do the work and put in the investment that will digitise the system.

“David has already had the prison governors in his office yesterday, I imagine they felt pretty hauled over the coals given what’s been going on, but he was also making sure that they’re getting all the support they need to carry out the much tougher checks that will be required to make sure that the repeats of this are at an absolute minimum.”