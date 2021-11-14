A man has been charged following a double stabbing in Brentford, west London that left a young man dead and an 82-year-old woman in critical condition on Friday.

Norris Henry, 37 of Brook Road South, Brentford has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Ali Abucar Ali and the attempted murder of an 82-year-old woman who were both stabbed in the incident, the Metropolitan Police said.

Henry is scheduled to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday, 15 November. Police were called to Albany Parade on the evening of Friday 12 November following reports of a double stabbing.

Ali Abucar Ali was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital and was reported to be in critical condition. She remains in a serious condition, but her injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening, the Met police updated.

Police said there is no evidence linking the stabbings to terrorism and no one else is being sought over the incident. Inquiries are now ongoing to establish if anyone involved was known to each other, the Metropolitan Police added.

Speaking after the initial arrest on Saturday detective chief inspector Brain Howie said: “A number of cordons remain in place in and around Albany Parade, Albany Road and the surrounding area. Any local people who have information or concerns should speak with officers working at these location.

“I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or had any interaction with the suspect near the scene but has yet to speak with police.

“Also, anyone who may have footage, whether from doorbells, dashcams or mobile devices, is also urged to check that material and make contact with police should there by anything relevant to our investigation.”

The Met has asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference CAD 6423/12Nov. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111