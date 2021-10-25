Brentwood murder investigation: Two killed were 16, local MP says

Two boys killed in Essex in what detectives are treating as a murder investigation were 16 years old, an MP has said.

Police were called to an address in Regency Court, Brentford, at around 1.30am on Sunday.

On arrival at the scene, officers found three people who had been injured.

Two of them died despite receiving medical treatment. Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The third boy's injuries are not life threatening, police said.

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and police remained at the scene on Monday morning.

Alex Burghart, the Conservative MP for Brentwood and Ongar, said the boys' deaths had "shaken" the local community.

"We're all pretty shaken in Brentwood after the events of the weekend," he told the BBC.

"We don't really have too many events like this in our town so to lose two 16-year-olds so needlessly and senselessly... has left us all very upset."

He added: "I hope people will take some solace from the fact that police have said they believe this was an isolated incident and that they will be increasing the police presence on the streets in the next few days."

Investigators are working to establish how the boys died and a forensic post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information on it is being asked to contact police us on 101.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.