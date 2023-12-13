Boy accused of murdering Brianna Ghey was ‘admiring trees’ during stabbing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy accused of murdering transgender teenager Brianna Ghey claims he was “admiring trees” at the time of her stabbing - as he blamed his co-defendant for the teenager’s death.

The 15-year-old boy, who can not be named because of his age, is one of two teenagers on trial for the murder of Brianna, who was stabbed to death in a “frenzied” knife attack in a park near Warrington earlier this year.

The defendant, known as boy Y, began giving his evidence on day 13 of the trial in highly unusual circumstances, typing on a keyboard, sat behind a desk in a sideroom of the courtroom with his answers spoken by an intermediary sat beside him, and watched by the jury in the courtroom by video link.

His words then appeared on a screen as they were typed out.

Brianna Ghey was attacked in Linear Park in Culcheth in February (Family handout/PA) (PA Media)

Boy Y said his hunting knife had been used to stab Brianna but claimed girl X, his 16-year-old co-defendant, who also can’t be named because of her age, was the one who carried out the fatal attack.

Girl X also denies murder and they blame each other for the killing.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in Linear Park, Culcheth, on the afternoon of 11 February.

Jurors were told boy Y had “gradually stopped speaking” to anyone apart from his mother following his arrest and had been diagnosed with selective mutism, as well as autism spectrum disorder.

He confirmed to his barrister Richard Littler KC that he had passed eight GCSEs, was self-teaching himself A-levels and wanted to study microbiology at university.

His father, a manager in industry, and mother, who works in the creative industries, were both sat in court listening to his evidence.

Jurors heard girl X enjoyed watching internet torture and killing material from the “dark web” and had an interest in serial killers.

Undated handout photo issued by Cheshire Police of a crumpled, hand-written note of an alleged ‘murder plan’ to kill Brianna (PA)

Both defendants had a fascination with violence, torture and death and had discussed a “kill list” of other children to harm and a “murder plan” on how to kill Brianna, jurors heard.

Girl X has said this was just a “dark fantasy” and boy Y said he never thought it was serious.

But while at the park, both claim Brianna was suddenly stabbed by the other.

Mr Littler asked boy Y: “Did you stab Brianna?”

“No,” boy Y replied.

Boy Y said he saw his co-accused doing the stabbing using his own knife, which girl Y had asked him to bring to the park.

Mr Littler said: “Was there a plan to stab Brianna?”

Boy Y said: “Girl X had a plan to stab Brianna, I did not.”

He said he did not take her plan seriously as she was “always talking about murder and nothing happens”.

Boy Y denied any animosity towards Brianna because she was transgender.

He said he gave the knife to girl X, who put it in her waistband, before Brianna arrived in Culcheth and the three walked to the park.

Boy Y said: “I didn’t think she would try to seriously harm anyone.”

He said that in the park, Brianna and girl X had sat on a bench while he was “admiring the trees”.

He said he then went to relieve himself behind a nearby tree, before hearing clothes rustling, a thud and a “puncturing” sound.

Mr Littler continued: “Did you look to see what the sound might be?”

Boy Y replied: “I saw girl X stabbing BG (Brianna Ghey). She was on the floor.

“At least three times, however I wasn’t trying to count.”

Mr Littler continued: “How were you feeling at this stage?”

Boy Y replied: “I hadn’t registered how I was feeling so I do not know. I stood still.”

He told the court he walked towards Brianna and saw blood, which was “everywhere” on the floor and around the victim.

He said he put his hands on Brianna to see what had happened and got “lots” of blood on them.

Dog walkers then came upon the scene and girl X told him “we’ve got to run”.

Boy Y said he asked why girl X had stabbed Brianna and was told, “she had tried to get me to break up with my boyfriend and that is unforgivable”.

He said that while leaving the park, she handed him back the knife, which the jury has previously heard was later found by police in his bedroom with his DNA on the handle and Brianna’s blood on the blade. His clothes and trainers were also blood stained. No blood was found on the clothes of girl Y.

The trial continues.