Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hundreds gather at candlelit vigil for Brianna Ghey outside DfE building

Hundreds of mourners gathered outside the department building in central London on Wednesday evening

Luke O'Reilly
Wednesday 15 February 2023 21:35
A candle-lit vigil outside the Department of Education in London, in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, who was fatally stabbed in a park on Saturday.
A candle-lit vigil outside the Department of Education in London, in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, who was fatally stabbed in a park on Saturday.
(PA Wire)

A candlelit vigil has been held outside the Department for Education in memory of Brianna Ghey.

Brianna, who was a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Two teenagers charged with her murder were remanded into custody by a district judge on Wednesday.

Hundreds of mourners gathered outside the department building in central London, holding trans pride flags and placards.

A minute’s silence for Brianna was held at 7pm.

Bouquets of flowers and a sign saying RIP Brianna were left at the door of the building.

The crowd chanted: “When trans rights are under attack, what do you do?

“Stand up, fight back.”

The crowd also chanted: “Say her name, Brianna Ghey.”

Messages to Brianna were written on postcards and left outside the building.

One read: “You were too young.”

The other read: “Trans rights are human rights.”

At the end of the vigil, the attendees staged a “die-in”.

They lay on the ground and chanted: “How many of our corpses does it take for you to care?”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in