Hundreds gather at candlelit vigil for Brianna Ghey outside DfE building

A candlelit vigil has been held outside the Department for Education in memory of Brianna Ghey.

Brianna, who was a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Two teenagers charged with her murder were remanded into custody by a district judge on Wednesday.

Hundreds of mourners gathered outside the department building in central London, holding trans pride flags and placards.

A minute’s silence for Brianna was held at 7pm.

Bouquets of flowers and a sign saying RIP Brianna were left at the door of the building.

The crowd chanted: “When trans rights are under attack, what do you do?

“Stand up, fight back.”

The crowd also chanted: “Say her name, Brianna Ghey.”

Messages to Brianna were written on postcards and left outside the building.

One read: “You were too young.”

The other read: “Trans rights are human rights.”

At the end of the vigil, the attendees staged a “die-in”.

They lay on the ground and chanted: “How many of our corpses does it take for you to care?”