For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have been paid to Brianna Ghey as trans groups and charities react to her murder.

Transgender Brianna has been mourned by her social media followers including on TikTok - where the 16-year-old was a star with a following of 31,000.

Her body was found on a path at Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, at 3.13pm on Saturday after she was fatally stabbed. Cheshire Police confirmed on Sunday that a boy and girl, both aged 15, were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and are being questioned.

Brianna had been living as a girl for several months, according to reports. She had amassed an online following on TikTok for her videos where she was seen lip syncing to songs and trying on different outfits from her channel gingerpuppyx.

Fans shared their grief on the social media platform. One follower Immi said: "So gorgeous. So sad to see people in the world taken too soon, and in the worst ways."

Cheshire with serious injuries. Cheshire Constabulary said officers were called to the park at around 3.13pm on Saturday following reports about the girl. (PA Media)

Another, D said: “Rest in peace Bri, you deserve so much better and will be missed so much I hope you can finally be at peace.”

Em said: “My heart is absolutely breaking for you angel… I’m so sorry. Rest easy beautiful soul.”

Year 11 pupil Brianna had shared her final video on the day she died and the short film has now clocked more than 8,000 comments.

Cheshire Police said “at this time” there was no evidence to suggest the killing was a “hate crime”.

Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeted: “Utterly tragic. Love especially to the parents of Brianna Ghey, unimaginable loss.”

Trans rights activist Senthorun Raj tweeted: “Young trans people deserve to thrive in a world that nurtures their humanity. Their lives must be protected, not debated. We all have a responsibility to challenge the insidious ways the media and politicians dehumanise trans people.”

Charity Stonewall said: “Our thoughts are with Brianna Ghey, a young trans woman, and her loved ones, following her tragic murder in Cheshire. We urge anyone who may have information which will help the police with their enquiries to come forward.”

Loose Women guest India Willoughby, self described as the world’s first trans newsreader, tweeted: “Because Britain does not have Self ID, trans teenager Brianna Ghey cannot be buried as her true self. She won’t be allowed the dignity of having ‘beloved daughter’ on her gravestone. Or a correct death certificate. All because the mob oppose [sic] something they don’t understand.”

Charity Derbyshire LGBT said on Twitter: “We are truly devastated by the brutal murder of 16 year old Brianna Ghey. We send our love to her family and friends during this heartbreaking time.

“Hate should never be allowed to go unchallenged. She should still be here. We need to protect trans kids.”

Cheshire Constabulary told The Independent at 8.40am on Monday that there was no update after the initial arrests about potential charges or motives.

Both the boy and girl arrested are from the area and remain in custody.

Brianna Ghey was killed in Warrington. Still from one of her tikTok videos - where she had a big following. (@gingerpuppyx / TikTok)

Detective chief superintendent Mike Evans said the force was doing all it could to establish what happened to her and patrols had been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance to the community.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate related,” he said.

“I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small, that they believe could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”

Charlotte Nichols, the Labour MP for Warrington North, said she had spoken to the police and urged anyone with information to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1476832, report it online, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.