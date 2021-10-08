Medical student jailed for acid attack on ex-girlfriend while disguised in fat suit

A man who disguised himself in a fat suit to carry out an acid attack on his ex-girlfriend has been jailed.

Milad Rouf donned the elaborate costume to inflict life-changing injuries on junior doctor Rym El Alaoui in Brighton on May 20.

Rouf, who is from Roath in Cardiff, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court in East Sussex on Thursday to 11 years in prison and four years on an extended licence.

Ms Alaoui and Rouf met as medical students at Cardiff University and briefly dated, before she ended the relationship and moved to Brighton, where she began working as a junior doctor in April.

Within weeks, Rouf planned and carried out the attack. He travelled from his Cardiff home to Ms Alaoui’s address in Brighton, Lewes court heard.

Prosecutor Flora Page told the court: “Using padded clothing and make-up, he made himself appear to be a black woman of large build.

“By the time of the attack at 4.15pm, he was dressed all in black and he was wearing a face mask, sunglasses and a face visor.”

“His disguise proved effective, and Dr Alaoui did not recognise him as she opened the door.

“Rouf showed her a threatening note written on a pad - taking care not to speak and give himself away - before throwing 60% concentrate sulphuric acid in her face.

Despite Ms Alaoui using her medical knowledge by washing off the acid immediately, and receiving prompt hospital treatment, she still suffered severe injuries.

In the police investigation that followed, officers were able to track Rouf’s movement and searched his home, where they found a hand-written list detailing the costumes and equipment he used to carry out the attack.

A hand-written list found at Rouf’s home, detailing the costumes and equipment he used to attack Ms Alaoui. (PA)

The court described the attack as “unimaginable.”

Judge Christine Laing, QC, told Rouf: “You bought sulphuric acid, as a trainee doctor you would know far better than most people the devastating consequences that has when applied to the human body.”

She added that Rouf acted out of “simple jealousy and anger at being rejected,” before sentencing him.

Investigating officer, Rose Horan, said: “This was a premeditated, malicious and harrowing incident and I’d like to thank the victim for showing such incredible bravery and dignity throughout. She has been inspirational, and we continue to support her during this difficult time.”

In a victim statement read to the court, Ms Alaoui said: “Since the day I was subject to this horrific attack, my life has changed tremendously whereby I live in constant physical and psychological pain, fear of my future wellbeing, and socioeconomic hardship.”

She explained her injuries, which include being unable to fully move her neck, close her eyelids or see out of her right eye. She has also had five surgeries since the attack.

She added: “Prior to this attack, I was working as a junior doctor and living independently. Now I am unable to attend work or live my life as normal. I have been robbed of years of my career and young adult life.”

“The psychological effect of this attack has been colossal on me, my family and loved ones... I cannot begin to imagine how or why someone could commit such a horrible, premeditated act. It is impossible to fathom, find peace with, or justify what was going on in his mind.”