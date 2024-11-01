For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Four 12-year-old girls have suffered potentially life-changing burns after a fire broke out in a fast food restaurant.

The girls are currently in hospital after a fire on the Western Road branch of Wendy’s restaurant in Brighton at around 8:30pm on Thursday night.

Sussex Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed to The Independent that “cause was accidental, and that fireworks were not involved”.

This came following rumours on social media of a possible “fireworks” explosion inside the restaurant, The Argus reported.

The fire service reviewed CCTV footage as part of its investigation confirming fireworks were not used. Sussex Police also said there was nothing to suggest fireworks were used in the incident.

No arrests have been made after the incident, which took place in the restaurant toilet according to Brighton and Hove Police - one of the three divisions making up Sussex Police.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday night, the force said the girls’ injuries are “considered serious” but that they “remain in a stable condition and have been taken to hospital for treatment”.

Western Road was temporarily closed while emergency services attended the scene. The road closure has since been lifted.

The fire service was called to the scene at 8:28pm. Three fire engines, an aerial appliance and specialist officers attended the scene to assist other emergency services in securing the property, the service said. It left the scene shortly after 10:15pm.

Sussex Police said in a statement: “Four 12-year-old girls sustained potentially life-changing burns injuries following an incident at Wendy's in Western Road, Brighton, around 8.30pm on Thursday 31 October.

“They remain in hospital at this time, and our enquiries to establish the cause of the fire are ongoing.

“While we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident, anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1241 of 31/10.”

Wendy’s has been contacted for comment by The Independent.