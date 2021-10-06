Brighton and Hove Albion footballer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a woman was allegedly attacked in a Brighton nightclub.

The Brighton and Hove Albion player, aged in his 20s, was taken into custody along with a second man in his 40s in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The club later confirmed a player was involved in the investigation.

The footballer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was reportedly led away by police officers from The Arch nightclub on Brighton seafront in handcuffs.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday.

“A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remain in police custody at this time.”

The woman is receiving specialist support from officers, the spokesperson added.

Brighton and Hove Albion FC said it was helping police with the investigation, adding: “The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time.”