Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man in court charged with rape of teenager near Brighton Pier

Joseph Eubank is charged with raping a woman over the age of 16.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Thursday 11 January 2024 16:53
Joseph Eubank outside Brighton and Hove Magistrates’ Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Joseph Eubank outside Brighton and Hove Magistrates’ Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has appeared in court charged with raping a teenage girl near Brighton Pier in the summer of 2022.

Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, is charged with two counts of rape of a woman over 16.

It comes after a girl under 18 reported an attack on the evening of July 16, 2022.

Appearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, Eubank spoke to confirm his name and address. He wore a grey coat, white top and white trainers.

Eubank will next appear for a plea hearing at Lewes Crown Court on February 8.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in