Man in court charged with rape of teenager near Brighton Pier

A man has appeared in court charged with raping a teenage girl near Brighton Pier in the summer of 2022.

Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, is charged with two counts of rape of a woman over 16.

It comes after a girl under 18 reported an attack on the evening of July 16, 2022.

Appearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, Eubank spoke to confirm his name and address. He wore a grey coat, white top and white trainers.

Eubank will next appear for a plea hearing at Lewes Crown Court on February 8.