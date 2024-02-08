Jump to content

Man to face trial accused of raping teenage girl near Brighton Pier

Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape.

Anahita Hossein-Pour
Thursday 08 February 2024 14:29
Joseph Eubank will go on trial later this year (PA)
Joseph Eubank will go on trial later this year (PA)
(PA Wire)

A man accused of raping a teenage girl near Brighton Pier will go on trial later this year.

Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, is charged with two counts of rape of a woman over 16.

It comes after a girl under 18 reported an attack on the evening of July 16 2022.

Appearing at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, Eubank, wearing a grey jacket and black top, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The trial date has been set for September 23 and Eubank continued to be granted bail with conditions.

