Two arrested after alleged rape of man, 19, in Brighton

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two men have been arrested after a teenager reported being raped in Brighton’s The Lanes.

The 19-year-old claimed two strangers approached him near Harry Ramsden’s fish and chip shop, in Old Steine, around 3.30am on Saturday.

He told Sussex Police he was taken to nearby Steine Lane and raped shortly afterwards.

The alleged victim managed to alert a passerby, who called the police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said the teenager continues to receive support from specialist officers as the investigation continues.

Five days later a 40-year-old man from Redhill, Surrey, was arrested in nearby Esher, and a 42-year-old man from Chessington, Kingston-Upon-Thomas, was arrested in Ramsgate, Kent.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of rape and remain in police custody.

Detective inspector Sean Booth said: “These arrests were as a direct result of excellent work from our dedicated team of staff, officers and the public.

“We are still urging anyone with information about this incident to contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Attach.”