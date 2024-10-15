Teenage boy fatally stabbed at Bristol park in gang-related attack, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the back during a gang-related attack which took place in a park, a court heard.

Darrian Williams was in Rawnsley Park play area in the Easton area of Bristol with friends at about 5.30pm on February 14.

Bristol Crown Court heard how two boys, then aged 15, cycled into the park and began attacking Darrian with knives – with one causing a fatal stab wound to his back.

The boys, now aged 16 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, are on trial at the court where they deny murdering Darrian.

Michael Burrows KC, prosecuting, told the jury of five men and seven women: “This case is about the death of Darrian Williams.

“He was stabbed and killed on February 14 this year. He was 16 years old. At around 5.50pm that evening, Darrian Williams was with friends at Rawnsley Park here in Bristol.

“The two defendants cycled into the park. They saw him there. They got off their bikes and they advanced towards him. They produced knives and they attacked him. He ran away and they both chased him.”

Mr Burrows said Darrian managed to get away from his attackers and reached a nearby dual carriageway. Witnesses on the road saw his back “drenched with blood”, the jury heard.

Darrian managed to get into the passenger seat of a van. The driver tried to take him to a police station and pulled over on West Street, where Darrian received medical attention on the pavement from members of the public.

Emergency services attended and performed an operation on Darrian at the scene, but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 7.10pm.

A pathologist concluded that his cause of death was a single stab wound to his back.

Mr Burrows told the jury “The prosecution say one of the defendants inflicted that fatal wound.

“But this was a joint attack and both defendants shared the intention to kill or at least cause really serious injury. They are therefore both guilty of murder.”

He said one of the 16-year-old boys has accepted causing the fatal wound, claiming he did so in self-defence.

The other 16-year-old boy on trial says he did not have a knife and did not intend to cause Darrian really serious injury.

Mr Burrows told the jury there was “background” to the offence, and said there had been an incident between two and three weeks earlier in which Darrian was at a bus stop with a friend.

Five people wearing balaclavas allegedly approached Darrian and asked “are you 1-6?”, the court heard.

Mr Burrows said: “1-6 is a reference to a gang in Bristol. It is associated with the Fishponds, Hillfields and Oldbury Court areas.

“In recent years, it has been in conflict with another gang, the 2-4s or 2s, which is associated with the St Pauls and St Judes ares of Bristol.”

One of the defendants said he had carried a knife since an incident in a McDonalds branch in Bristol in which a youth had been seen with a machete, six days before the attack on Darrian.

CCTV footage from February 14 shows the two defendants riding bikes towards Rawnsley Park at about 5.40pm, leaving the area and returning 10 minutes later.

Witnesses later told police how the two boys, wearing balaclavas, approached Darrian who was at a picnic bench, and shouted: “Is that Darrian? Are you 1-6?”

One defendant is alleged to have been holding one kitchen knife, while the other is described as having a kitchen knife in each hand.

After the attack, one is said to have remarked “2s on top”.

Mr Burrows said the defendants were asked why they had attacked Darrian, and referred to “2s” in reply. One allegedly said: “Tell Darrian when I see him, I’m going to stab him.”

Both defendants were arrested on the evening of February 15. They chose to remain silent, or answer “no comment” in police interviews.

Mr Burrows, concluding his opening speech, said the defendants had gone past Darrian in the park before returning 10 minutes later to “confront him”.

He said: “They chose to return. They chose to approach the group. They were both armed with knives. They were asking whether he was 1-6.

“The prosecution say this was some kind of gang attack.”

The defendants are each charged with Darrian’s murder, which they deny. One has admitted a charge of possessing a knife in a public place, while the other denies that charge.

Their trial continues.