Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Two “lovely” men whose remains were found in suitcases in Bristol at the Clifton Suspension Bridge and in a flat in London have been pictured for the first time.

The victims were named by the Metropolitan Police on Monday as 62-year-old Albert Alfonso, who was originally from France but had obtained British citizenship, and 71-year-old Briton Paul Longworth.

The men had previously been in a relationship and still lived together at a flat on Scotts Road in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, with neighbours describing the pair as “very nice”, “quiet” and “happy”.

Their remains were found in two suitcases dumped near Clifton Suspension Bridge on Wednesday, while further remains were found at an address in Scotts Road on Friday.

The Met said Yostin Andres Mosquera, 34, has been charged with two counts of murder over the deaths. Mosquera, of Scotts Road in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Forensic officers at an address in Shepherd’s Bush, west London ( PA Wire )

Both victims were known to Mosquera and he had been staying with them at the Scotts Road address for a short period of time, according to the force.

Local resident Rebecca, who lives opposite the victims, said: “I’ve been here for 26 years so they’ve been here my whole life. They seemed quiet, they seemed happy, cheerful, waving at everyone. The smaller one, Albert, rode a bike.”

She said police “smashed the door down” at the address early on Friday morning.

“All I heard was that this morning my mum was up at 4.30am,” she said. “My mum woke up to dogs barking, and she came out and there’s policemen dressed in riot gear going into the building.”

Martha, a resident who lives next door to the two men, said: “I have been living here for 11 years. They were a very nice couple, very polite, nice, quiet.”

The remains were found in two suitcases dumped near Clifton Suspension Bridge on Wednesday ( PA Wire )

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “They were just lovely guys.”

Evidence in the investigation so far has not pointed to a homophobic motive, the Met said, but it has been classified as a hate crime under national guidelines.

This will be reviewed if clearer evidence emerges, while officers are also working to establish whether there are any linked offences or incidents in the UK or overseas to “build a full picture of the circumstances”, though none has yet been identified.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with Albert and Paul’s loved ones who are coming to terms with this terrible news.

“While we do not believe either of them had any close family, we have identified other next of kin who have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. We are continuing to try and identify any extended family members.

Further remains were found at an address in Scotts Road on Friday ( PA )

“I know that this awful incident will cause concern not just among residents in Shepherd’s Bush but in the wider LGBTQ+ community across London. I hope it will be of some reassurance that, whilst inquiries are still ongoing and the investigation is at a relatively early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the two murders.

“Officers have worked with the pan-London LGBTQ+ Independent Advisory Group (IAG) since the identity of the two victims and their sexuality was established. Their advice, expertise and support for the investigation has been extremely valuable.

“We will continue to work with them, and with other partners including local IAGs, as the investigation and the policing response continues.”

Mosquera was arrested in the Bristol area in the early hours of Saturday following a joint operation carried out by the Metropolitan Police and Avon and Somerset Police.