Man, 87, appears in court charged with murdering his wife

William Haxworth was present at Bristol Crown Court for the short hearing.

Claire Hayhurst
Friday 26 July 2024 12:06
Haxworth appeared at Bristol Crown Court (Ben Birchall/PA)
Haxworth appeared at Bristol Crown Court (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

An 87-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering his 85-year-old wife in Bath.

William Arthur Haxworth, of Upper Lansdown Mews, Bath, is accused of killing Delia Haxworth on June 18.

Paramedics attended a property on Upper Lansdown Mews that morning, but Mrs Haxworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

I am not going to grant you bail today. I am going to remand you in custody

Judge Hart

Haxworth, who has white hair, used a hearing loop to listen to proceedings at Bristol Crown Court on Friday morning.

He spoke only to confirm his name and did not enter a plea to the single charge against him.

Andrew Langdon KC appeared for the prosecution for the hearing, while Mary Cowe represented Haxworth.

Ms Cowe applied for bail for Haxworth, but this was refused by Judge William Hart.

The judge told Haxworth: “I am not going to grant you bail today. I am going to remand you in custody.”

Judge Hart adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 20.

A provisional trial date was previously set for December 16 this year.

