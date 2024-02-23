For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three siblings who were found dead at a house in Bristol died of knife injuries, Avon and Somerset Police have said.

Brothers Fares Bash, aged seven, and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash were found dead alongside their sister, Joury Bash, aged three.

Police were called to their semi-detached house in Blaise Walk at around 12.40am on Sunday after a member of the public called with concerns for their welfare.

Forensic officers at the murder investigation scene in Blaise Walk in Sea Mills, Bristol, on Monday afternoon (The Independent)

A 42-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and was taken to hosptial, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The death of the three siblings has rocked the Sea Mills community, prompting the closure on Monday of the local primary school and play group.

The children were part of the city’s Sudanese community, whose members gathered at the Sea Mills Methodist Church throughout the day on Monday to support one another.

Salwa Bashar, who knew the family, told The Independent: “They were very happy children, very bubbly, especially the eldest child, who acts like an adult.

Fares Alfil Bash was described as a ‘remarkable boy’ (Facebook)

“He was a remarkable boy, not just an ordinary boy – he was amazing, intelligent, always trying to help you out, always asking if you were OK.

“He’s so young but he’s like an adult and he’s very curious about everything, trying to figure everything out.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been alerted to the incident because there was “prior police contact earlier this month”.

An IOPC spokesperson said on Monday: “We have requested a paper referral with further information about the prior contact and once received, we will assess it to determine whether further action is required from us.”

