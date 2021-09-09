Staff at a petrol station in Bristol have been forced to hide inside a safe room after it was stormed by a man armed with a knife.

Armed police and a negotiator are at the scene at an Esso petrol station, with a Morrisons Daily shop, in Hengrove Way after being called shortly after 7.30am.

One person has been taken to hospital with injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Avon and Somerset Police are urging people to stay away from the area as they attempt to bring the incident to an end.

The force said in a statement: “Police are at the scene of an incident which has led to the closure of Hengrove Way, Bristol.

“A man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station.

“Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers.

“One person has left the scene and gone to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening.

“Armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“Members of the public are urged to avoid the area.”

A reporter at the scene witnessed “loud bangs and flashes of light” coming from inside the petrol station at about 10am, according to local radio station Greatest Hits Radio South West and Hits Radio Bristol.

First West of England warned of long delays to bus services, which are “terminating and starting their journey from skills centre until further notice”.