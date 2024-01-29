For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The “heartbroken” sister of one of two boys killed in a double stabbing in Bristol has paid tribute to her “beautiful” little brother.

The boys, named locally as Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, age 16, were attacked on Saturday by a group of people who fled the scene in a car.

Avon and Somerset Police have launched a murder investigation following the killings in the Knowle West area of the city. A 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and are in custody.

People take part in a vigil near to the scene in south Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

Max’s sister Kayleigh posted an emotional tribute on Facebook on Sunday, which said: “My baby brother… one of a kind you are.

“You sleep tight. A beautiful, kind soul gone. Just taken 16 years so young and innocent oh my heart is broken.

“I really hope you know how much we love you. How much I love you. “You will be missed kiddo I’ll always look out for you in every sunset, shine bright lil’ bro.”

Wellwishers have been leaving flowers and tributes (PA)

Local resident Kristy Allen told The Independent she was first on the scene holding the other victim Mason after the attack.

“I feel like I could have done more, I’m so broken,” she said. “I stopped the bus and everything. He fell into my ex-partner’s arms and then onto the floor. I gave him my blanket and pillow and stayed with him. It was only us out there then everyone came out. I saw his wound, which I can never forget.

“I didn’t even know there was another boy that had been stabbed until someone found him further up.

“He looked up at me and said ‘help’ and I hugged him. He was as white as a ghost. My head is such a mess right now it was horrible and I can’t believe they died.

“I want to let his family know that he wasn’t alone and me and my ex Scott stayed with him by his side.”

A murder probe has been launched following the boy’s deaths (PA)

A vigil was held near the scene of the attack on Sunday, where people lit candles and placed flowers for the victims.

Football coach Scott Alden wrote a tribute to Max on Facebook: “I had the pleasure of knowing you and coaching you since you were a young boy, you were the cheekiest, happy, funniest boy a very talented footballer who loved his family and friends.

“I’m so sorry this happened to you, the world is a cruel and dangerous place now.”

The force said further suspects were being sought and it is not yet known whether the attackers and victims were known to each other.

The double tragedy has led to an outpouring of grief (PA)

Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres said at a press conference: “There are further suspects that are being sought amongst the group that we believe are responsible.”

Detectives are keen to speak to passengers on a bus which was on Ilminster Avenue at the time of the attack.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “This is an incredibly shocking and tragic incident where two young boys, who had their whole lives ahead of them, have sadly died.

“Our collective thoughts are with their families at what is undoubtedly a very difficult time. Specialist family liaison officers will now be assigned to the families to provide them with support and keep them updated on the investigation.”

Police at the scene in south Bristol where two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, died after a stabbing attack (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Runacres said house-to-house inquiries were under way and several witnesses had been identified. He also confirmed CCTV and doorbell footage was being gathered and a mobile police station was being set up near the scene.

The victims sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals - Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children - by ambulance, where they died in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police confirmed a vehicle was also seized.

The Reverend Clive Hamilton, Vicar of the nearby Saint Barnaby church, said: “It is absolutely shocking, but I’m afraid this is the reality of life in many parts of Britain, not just Knowle West.”

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees described the stabbing as a “tragic loss of life” and expressed his condolences to the families.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Overnight we have sadly seen further tragic loss of life in our city.

“I’m thinking of the victims and their families, going through a pain that no parent should have to experience.

“We will do all we can to support the families and the local community, working with the police.”

Anyone with information about the incident or with any relevant footage, has been asked to contact 101 and quote reference 5224023382.