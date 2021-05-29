Bristol teen stabbed by knife-wielding cyclist

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being stabbed by a man on a bicycle in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said firearms officers were deployed at around 2pm on Saturday afternoon in response to reports a man in his late teens had been stabbed.

Officers said the victim was the front seat passenger in a white Fiat on School Road in the Brislington area, around two miles from the city centre.

He was stabbed by a man riding a black bicycle and was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening, police said.

The attacker was described to police as white and wearing a black hooded top.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "This is thought to be an isolated incident in which the offender and victim are known to each other.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may hold relevant CCTV, mobile or dash cam footage is asked to contact police."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 5221118536.