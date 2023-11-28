Boatyard worker starts devastating fire and sends WhatsApp picture to boss

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A maintenance worker started a huge fire that tore through an historic boatyard - then took a picture of the devastating blaze and sent it on to his boss over WhatsApp.

Robert Boyd-Stevenson caused millions of pounds of damage to the Underfall Yard in Bristol when he started the huge fire shortly before midnight on 6 May.

Appearing at Bristol Crown Court on Monday, the 46-year-old, who had been working at the yard for just three days when he lit the blaze, was jailed for life after admitting to arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

The fire was so severe it destroyed a huge shed as well as boats moored nearby and caused dozens of residents to be evacuated from their homes. The rebuild is estimated to cost £2.6 million and would take three years to complete, adding another £200,000 in lost revenue.

Gregory Gordon, prosecuting, said forensic examiners had concluded an accelerant had been used to the start the fire and within 15 minutes it had quickly spread.

He said Boyd-Stevenson had then watched the fire from the nearby Millennium Promenade where he took a photo and sent it by WhatsApp to Underfall Yard’s managing director.

Boyd-Stevenson has previous convictions for arson and bomb hoaxes dating back to 1997 (PA)

He also carried out internet news searches for articles about the arson and contacted a woman he had been having an extramarital affair with, asking to meet her, the court was told.

Investigations found Boyd-Stevenson had accessed pornography on a computer at the yard and had opened a document about the alarm system. There was also money missing.

The fire also caused a power outage in the sluice gates of Bristol Harbour, which if they had failed could have caused “catastrophic damage” to the harbour walls, Mr Gordon said.

The Grade II-listed boatyard dates from 1809 and many of the original Victorian-era buildings remain to this day. Mr Gordon said: “It is a nationally historic, important site.”

At a previous hearing, the defendant, of Headford Road, Knowle, Bristol, admitted arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered.

The Grade II-listed boatyard dates from 1809 and many of the original Victorian-era buildings remain to this day (PA)

The court heard that Boyd-Stevenson has previous convictions for arson and bomb hoaxes dating back to 1997 and served an 11-year sentence for similar crimes.

Jenny Tallentire, defending, said: “He is not oblivious to the consequences of his actions. It follows a pattern that he has followed throughout his life. In an emotional breakdown in his life, he acts in the way he has.

“It is unusual and concerning and a dangerous trait.”

Judge Martin Picton imposed a life sentence with a minimum term of six years’ imprisonment after concluding Boyd-Stevenson posed a risk to the public from further offending.

“It appears when things in your life are going wrong you react by starting fires or making bomb hoaxes,” the judge said. “It has happened with significant frequency to give rise to the concern you are highly likely to do so again – you are clearly dangerous.

“The trauma for those whose homes were put at risk must have been considerable. Some businesses have been forced to close and some have had losses of tens of thousands of pounds to hundreds of thousands of pounds.