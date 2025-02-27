Woman, 19, dies in suspected XL Bully attack as two people arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 19-year-old woman has died in a suspected XL Bully attack at a flat in Bristol.

South Western Ambulance Service were called to the incident in Cobhorn Drive in the Hartcliffe area of the city at around 7pm last night.

The teenager was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.

Two people, a man and a woman both aged in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and possession of a prohibited breed of dog.

Avon and Somerset Police said the dog was seized and sedated.

“Initial reports suggested it may be an XL Bully, but confirming the breed will form part of the assessment process,” a spokesperson said.

Neighbourhood Inspector Terry Murphy said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of the young woman who’s tragically died as a result of yesterday evening’s incident. They have been updated and will be supported by a family liaison officer.

“I’d also like to thank the officers and paramedics who attended yesterday evening and tried to save her life. Support is in place for them.”

Insp Murphy said an investigation into the attack had been launched.

She said: “As part of this work, Cobhorn Drive was closed last night and I thank everyone for their patience and understanding about our need to do this.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, including neighbourhood officers, and if you have any concerns please do speak to them.”

Under a change in law, it became illegal to own an XL Bully without a certificate of exemption from 1 February 2024.

In the first five months following the ban, the number of dog attacks in England and Wales rose by nine per cent, according to data obtained by The Independent.

Last month, police chiefs warned the legislation would be no “overnight fix”.