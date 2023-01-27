Jump to content

Alleged right wing extremist denies dissemination of terrorist publications

Kristofer Thomas Kearney, 37, is accused of having a significant social media presence and an extreme right-wing mindset.

Emily Pennink
Friday 27 January 2023 10:36
The Central Criminal Court also referred to as the Old Bailey, on Old Bailey, central London (Nick Ansell/PA)
(PA Archive)

An alleged right-wing extremist who was brought back to Britain from Spain has denied disseminating terrorist publications .

Kristofer Thomas Kearney, 37, a British national based in Alicante, is accused of having a significant social media presence and extreme right-wing mindset.

The two charges against him state that on January 23 and March 8, 2021, he provided a service to others by sending electrical links that enabled them to obtain, read and listen to terrorist publications.

Kearney was arrested by Spanish police last March under a warrant obtained by British counter-terrorism police in relation to an investigation into extreme right-wing terrorism.

He was brought back to the UK on September 8, last year and arrested upon his arrival, then charged and remanded into custody.

On Friday, he pleaded not guilty to the two charges of dissemination of a terrorist publication when he appeared by video link at the Old Bailey from Chelmsford prison in Essex.

Kearney, formerly from Petherick Road in Liverpool, faces a trial on June 5, at the Old Bailey.

