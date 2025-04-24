Britain’s Got Talent contestant accused of raping two women

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former Britain’s Got Talent contestant is charged with raping two women, a court has heard.

Andrew Johnston competed as a singer on the television programme in 2008.

The 30-year-old is now on trial at Southwark Crown Court charged with raping and sexually assaulting one woman and raping another.

Maryam Syed KC, prosecuting, told the jury on Thursday that Johnston “did quite well” on Britain’s Got Talent.

The alleged offending happened some years later, the jury heard.

Ms Syed said Johnston had been “engaging in consensual sexual activity” with one complainant, but after he removed his condom, the complainant “repeatedly told Mr Johnston to stop”. However, he did not.

A video interview of one of the complainants was played to the jury, in which she said: “He removed the condom without my knowledge or consent and continued to have sex with me. I then said to him ‘stop’ and I said it between five or six times and he did not stop.”

open image in gallery Andrew Johnston ‘did quite well’ on Britain’s Got Talent, the court heard ( PA Media )

The woman said Johnston held one hand on her throat and used his other hand to pin her arms.

She said she “slammed on his chest with both hands” and he then stopped.

The woman said she then told him “when I say stop you have to stop” and added that he said “sorry I didn’t hear you”.

At a later date the woman said she saw the defendant at a club and he “groped my bum”, then outside “grabbed me by the shoulders and forcibly kissed me”.

The other complainant told police she had engaged in consensual sexual activity with the defendant and asked him to use a condom, the prosecution said.

The woman said she started to feel the defendant’s hands around her neck and “no matter how many times she removed them, she said the defendant kept on putting his hands back around her throat”, Ms Syed said.

He then stopped and removed the condom, then carried on with the intercourse, and she “indicated that he once again put his hands around her throat”.

Ms Syed said: “The issue in this trial will be that in respect of the allegations whether there was non-consensual sexual activity and whether there was sexual activity at all in respect of the sexual assault.

“The prosecution say that these two young women have given truthful accounts of what occurred with this defendant Andrew Johnston when they were alone with him, which have striking hallmarks of similarity.”

She said the similarity was “not because there have been heads put together” but “because of the nature of the way in which this defendant sexually abused both of them”.

The defendant was arrested and interviewed by police and gave a prepared statement, then answered no comment to further questions, Ms Syed said.

Johnston, of Newtown Road, Carlisle, Cumbria, denies two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The trial continues.