A British Airways flight attendant was found high on drugs and completely naked in an onboard toilet during a flight from California to London, a court has heard.

Haden Pentecost, 41 – who was described as agitated, sweating and babbling – had to be stood down by the flight’s manager when he failed to help with any pre-flight safety checks.

After complaining of stomach cramps and saying he needed to change his clothes, the air steward locked himself in one of the plane’s bathrooms.

When he opened the door, his colleague found him naked and oblivious to the fact he had no clothes on. She had to dress him before moving him into a free seat, the court was told.

He has since been sacked by British Airways

Pentecost appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to performing an aviation function while impaired by drugs.

The flight attendant was spoken to by the captain before a health professional was called for, magistrates were told.

He had dilated pupils, a high heart rate, and had to be checked every 20 minutes until the plane arrived at Heathrow – where paramedics took him to hospital.

A blood test later revealed Pentecost had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system, the court heard.

He has since been sacked by British Airways, and lives with his husband, the court was told.

Pentecost, of Basingstoke, was granted to bail to be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court at a later date.

British Airways has been approached for comment.