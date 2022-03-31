British Airways pilot jailed for fraud after lying about flight experience

Pilot Craig Butfoy was handed a 12-month prison sentence for fraud at Snaresbrook Crown Court, east London, on Monday, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

Butfoy, of Matfield, Kent, lied about his flight experience and fabricated references to get a job with British Airways subsidiary BA CityFlyer and former Irish regional airline Stobart Air between April 2016 and March 2018.

He pleaded guilty to four charges at an earlier hearing.

