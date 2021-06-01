Two members of British Army arrested on suspicion of stealing ammunition

One of the soldiers hit with charges is sergeant major in Coldstream Guards unit guarding the Queen

Adam Forrest@adamtomforrest
Tuesday 01 June 2021 11:45
<p>Soldiers from the Coldstream Guards at ceremonial display at Windsor Castle</p>

(PA)

Two serving members of the British Army have been arrested and charged with firearms offences, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Soldiers Kirtland Gill, 40, and Rajon Graham, 32, both of Berkshire, are accused of stealing ammunition from the armed forces.

Sgt Maj Gill is a sergeant major in the Coldstream Guards – the elite bodyguard unit responsible for guarding the Queen at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace.

They were charged following an investigation by the Met’s Flying Squad, and both have been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court next month.

Sgt Maj Gill has been charged with one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon – an imitation firearm capable of discharging noxious liquid.

Mr Graham has been charged with one count of conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition and four counts of selling or transferring ammunition.

Sgt Maj Gill made headlines last year when he was promoted and became the first black soldier to reach the rank of regimental sergeant major in the infantry unit.

Sgt Maj Gill and Mr Graham, whose rank is not known, were reportedly detained following raids by the Royal Military Police and firearms officers.

On the firearms charges, a Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Both have been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 1 July. This follows an investigation by the Met’s Flying Squad.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: “We can confirm that two soldiers have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. We are assisting the Metropolitan Police with their investigation.”