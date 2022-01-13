The 12 military roles stripped from the Duke of York
Andrew has returned his military positions to the Queen as he faces a civil sexual assault trial.
Here is the list of the 12 honorary military roles which the Duke of York has returned to the Queen:
British military affiliations
– Colonel of the Grenadier Guards
– Honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth
– Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment
– Colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps
– Commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm
– Royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
– Deputy colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth’s Own)
– Colonel-in-chief of the Yorkshire Regiment
Overseas honorary military roles
– Colonel-in-chief of the Queen’s York Rangers (1st American Regiment)
– Colonel-in-chief of The Royal Highland Fusiliers Of Canada
– Colonel-in-chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment (The Duke of York’s Own)
– Colonel-in-chief of the Princess Louise Fusiliers (in Nova Scotia Canada)
