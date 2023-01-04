British personal trainer shot dead at guest house in Jamaica

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A British personal trainer has died after being shot in Jamaica.

Sean Patterson, 33, from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at around midday on Monday in St James.

Jamaica Constabulary Force said officers in the Montego Bay area received reports the man was standing by the pool of the guest house where he was staying.

Mr Patterson was then approached by a man with a gun at a villa in Bogue Hill around 11.45am local time on Monday, reports The Gleaner.

Witnesses then heard “loud explosions”, the force told the Press Association.

Mr Patterson was rushed to hospital but died of his injuries.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said they were currently “supporting the family of a British man who died in Jamaica and are in contact with the local authorities”.

According to local media, a 34-year-old man has been taken into custody.

Some 198 murders have been recorded in St James last year.