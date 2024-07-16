Support truly

Two British citizens are feared to be the victims in a double murder after two bodies were found with gunshot wounds in a burnt-out rental car in Sweden, according to local reports.

Swedish Police confirmed on Tuesday morning that two people were found dead on Sunday afternoon in the remains of a car, which had been found in the city of Malmo.

The bodies were discovered in a black Danish-registered Toyota Rav 4 left in the Fosie industrial area, near the city’s outer ring road, police said, adding that the people in the car had not yet been identified.

Local newspaper Aftonbladet reported on Tuesday that police believe the bodies may belong to two British citizens, who were murdered and then set on fire inside the car, with no suspects yet identified.

According to the outlet, a British man is believed to have rented the car at Denmark airport hours before the bodies were discovered.

The victims are still to be fully identified, however the newspaper quoted Malmo police spokesperson Kerstin Gosse as saying that police do not believe they are Danish citizens.

Interpol is reported to be involved in the investigation, and The Independent has approached the international police agency for further information.

More follows...